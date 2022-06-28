COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fourth week. However, key indicators showed increases over the past week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases increased over the past week – from 502 cases to 572 for the week ending June 25.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations rose slightly from 26.7 to 29.6 for the week ending June 25.

Wastewater surveillance showed a more significant increase – a 50% increase in virus particles compared to the previous week.

The local positivity rate was higher – from 18.6% the previous week to 20.4% the week ending June 25.

The Health Department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

With COVID-19 still spreading within the community, it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible.

COVID-19 vaccine was recently approved for children under age 5. LLCHD is partnering with local pediatric and family practices to offer COVID-19 vaccine to this age group. For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites.

The Health Department will also offer COVID-19 vaccine to younger children and is currently finalizing dates for upcoming clinics. The clinics will be smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. LLCHD will share more details as clinics are confirmed. Parents and guardians can register through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200 to be notified to schedule an appointment.

Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Now all Lancaster County residents age 6 months and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 5 and over are eligible for a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.

If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the health department at 402-441-4200.

