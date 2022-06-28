Dog dies after house fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at around 1:30 p.m. in 1000 block of Fairfield Street on Tuesday.

According to LFR, the one-story house was on fire in the back bedrooms. At the time of the fire, the two occupants were out of town. Two bystanders tried to use fire extinguishers on the home, then called LFR, who made entry and extinguished the fire.

LFR said that one dog was inside the house during the fire and died.

According to LFR, there were no injuries to humans or firefighters.

LFR is currently investigating this incident. Stay tuned to 1011now.com for the latest information.

