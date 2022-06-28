Advertisement

Dog dies after house fire in north Lincoln

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at around 1:30 p.m. in 1000 block of Fairfield Street on Tuesday.

According to LFR, the one-story house was on fire in the back bedrooms. At the time of the fire, the two occupants were out of town. Two bystanders tried to use fire extinguishers on the home, then called LFR, who made entry and extinguished the fire.

LFR said that one dog was inside the house during the fire and died.

According to LFR, there were no injuries to humans or firefighters.

LFR is currently investigating this incident. Stay tuned to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ringle
LSO: Witnesses help woman involved in situation on Highway 2
Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Fortenberry avoids prison time for lying to the FBI
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
EMA cancelled, missing man located
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
LFR: Victim rescued from house fire in north Lincoln

Latest News

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14...
One dead after rollover crash on Highway 14
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry sentenced for lying to the FBI
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry sentenced for lying to the FBI
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Two more days of hot weather before brief cooldown
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial for June 28, 2022.
COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow