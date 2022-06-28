Advertisement

Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated. (Source: Sesame Street)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sesame Street is promoting vaccination against COVID-19 for young kids.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated.

“There was a little pinch, but that was OK,” Elmo says. “Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him.”

Elmo’s dad Louie tells his son, “You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo.”

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines got emergency use approval in the U.S. this month for kids as young as 6 months old.

A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the U.S. to speak with their health care providers to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ringle
LSO: Witnesses help woman involved in situation on Highway 2
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
EMA cancelled, missing man located
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
LFR: Victim rescued from house fire in north Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field...
Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field parking lot shooting

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Fortenberry avoids prison time for lying to the FBI
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Safety upgrades urged for site of Amtrak wreck that killed 4