LFR: Victim rescued from house fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they rescued one person from a house fire in north Lincoln late Monday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg tells 10/11 NOW they were called to a report of a house on fire just before 5 p.m. near 12th & Irving Streets. Gegg added that crews arrived to smoke coming from the home, with Lincoln Police reporting that someone may have been inside the structure.

Gegg says firefighters initiated a search of the home and did find the lone resident inside. That person was taken out of the house and into the care of paramedics while firefighters battled the flames inside.

LFR reports that the woman was transported to a Lincoln hospital. Her condition is not known, but Chief Gegg says the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

As for the fire, Gegg says the flames were contained to the living room area, and while the cause is under investigation, the amount of damage done is around $75,000.

Gegg added that one dog died in the incident, but no other injuries were reported.

