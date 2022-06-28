Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomes baby giant anteater

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At nearly one-month-old, a giant anteater is the latest animal to debut at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Lancaster, named after the county in which the zoo resides, was born to mother, Maisy, May 29.

The zoo said both mom and pup are healthy and thriving.

Due to their young age, zoo staff said it’s too early to determine the sex of the pup.

Starting Tuesday, June 28, Lancaster and Maisy will be on display for visitors from 10 a.m. to noon daily.

Giant anteaters are listed as Vulnerable on the International Union Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, meaning they face a high risk of extinction in the wild.

“With the continued decrease in population of giant anteaters, this birth is incredibly important for animal conservation efforts,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO. “Our Zoo team has worked hard to ensure the health and safety of mom and pup and they’ve done an amazing job. Maisy has a great maternal instinct and has been taking great care of her new pup. We’re excited for everyone to meet Lancaster.”

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Lancaster, a nearly one-month-old giant anteater has been announced at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (Lincoln Children's Zoo)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.