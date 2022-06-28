Nebraska eye specialists urge using safety glasses during fireworks season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The July Fourth holiday is just around the corner as fireworks went on sale Tuesday in Omaha.

Although fireworks are fun, eye doctors are reminding the public about the severe risk of injury.

Dr. Rao Chundury sees it far too often.

“July 4th is probably eye doctors’ least favorite holiday. We see all kinds of eye injuries: minor injuries, like little eyelid scrapes and scratches to really severe injuries. By the time a patient reaches me, it’s typically really severe. So we see lots of terrible traumas from fireworks.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020 over 15,000 ER-treated injuries involved fireworks. Around 15% of those injuries involved eyes.

“Unfortunately every year I take care of one to two patients that completely lose their eyesight, or in fact, lose their eye,” says Dr. Chundury, Eye Surgeon with Truhlsen Eye Institute, Nebraska Medicine.

Even a small sparkler can do some serious damage.

“It just takes a little fragment of the sparkler to break away. A sparkler burns at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. So just a brief moment with the eyelid or the eye can cause pretty severe burns. We see a lot of injuries with roman candles and mortars. Those are probably the more severe injuries,” says Dr. Chundury.

That’s why UNMC, Children’s Nebraska Medicine, and Truhlsen Eye Institute are teaming up to spread awareness. Now through the holiday, they’re offering special glasses to anyone for free.

Plus, the message about safety goes beyond just the holiday.

“We see a lot of grinding incidents, a lot of construction incidents, flying nails, etc. So you can reuse them and protect your eyes,” says Dr. Chundury.

Besides using eyewear, Dr. Chundury says another way to stay safe is to follow the firework directions closely.

The free safety glasses are available now for anyone to pick up at the following locations below.

We’re teaming up with @NebraskaMed, Truhlsen Eye Institute and the @UNMC to pass out free safety glasses across several metro locations now through Monday, July 4 to ensure a fun & safe 4th of July! Limit one pair per person while supplies last. 😎🎇#TheVeryBestForKids pic.twitter.com/xVqzy0Ufrh — Children's (@ChildrensOmaha) June 27, 2022

