Advertisement

NSP makes arrest for child enticement in Grand Island

Hector Tercero, 22, from Roca, was arrested following an investigation into child enticement.
Hector Tercero, 22, from Roca, was arrested following an investigation into child enticement.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Roca man following an investigation into child enticement.

On Monday, investigators arrested Hector Tercero, 22, of Roca. Tercero had used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He had actually contacted an NSP investigator posing as the girl.

Tercero was arrested without incident when he showed up for the meeting Monday in Grand Island. He was lodged in Hall County Corrections for child enticement.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ringle
LSO: Witnesses help woman involved in situation on Highway 2
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
EMA cancelled, missing man located
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
LFR: Victim rescued from house fire in north Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field...
Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field parking lot shooting

Latest News

Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Fortenberry avoids prison time for lying to the FBI
Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry reacts to sentencing
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
LPD: Woman loses $40,000 to scammer pretending to be famous actor on Instagram