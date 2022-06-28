Advertisement

One dead after rollover crash on Highway 14

The Merrick County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14...
The Merrick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 near V Road on Tuesday at around 6:35 a.m.(WIS)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Merrick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal rollover crash on Highway 14 near V Road on Tuesday at around 6:35 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was travelling northbound and entered an eastern ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 21-year-old David Mangus of Nance County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash.

