Advertisement

Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED PRESS, POOL)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Will Johnny Depp be coming back as Jack Sparrow? Don’t hold your breath.

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up.

Not only that, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, said they haven’t decided on whether the actor will reprise the role.

All eyes have been on Depp recently, but not on the big screen.

He and his ex-wife Amber Heard were battling it out in court with dueling defamation suits, which wrapped up earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ringle
LSO: Witnesses help woman involved in situation on Highway 2
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
EMA cancelled, missing man located
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
LFR: Victim rescued from house fire in north Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field...
Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field parking lot shooting

Latest News

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case
Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas