SCC esports club team prepares for the virtual field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Southeast Community College will have an esports club team this fall on three of their campuses.

Lincoln’s campus flipped a traditional classroom into the ideal gaming space - trading traditional desks and chairs for gaming consoles and padded seating. The room has multiple monitors, a Nintendo Switch, PS4 and virtual reality set. SCC has been working to build up the interest and funds for this club the last couple of years.

“With just a little bit of marketing, we drummed up a lot of interest from the students, and I just think it is going to grow from here,” club sponsor Christopher Cummins said.

The club aims to help students pursue their passions for gaming, improve organization and communication skills and teach students about the professional gaming industry. There are no coaches, so students create teams and plan practice times on their own. The team will have formal practice about two hours a week, Cummins said.

First year student esports athlete, Alihandro Mendoza, is studying early childhood education but hopes to be working in the gaming industry in some capacity. He has been playing video games since he was a child, and began informally putting together gaming teams with his friends in 2019. Mendoza said he looks forward to what the team can do this year.

“Esports is gonna be big, and colleges are just know getting into it, but it is gonna get a lot bigger in the future, and I am happy to be part of it where it is just beginning now,” Mendoza said.

The club will begin by playing against themselves but plans to join the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports League. Students would then play against other schools across the nation and have the opportunity to earn scholarships.

