Sunshine with warmer temperatures Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will return near average in eastern Nebraska. Even hotter temperatures for central and western Nebraska. Hot and breezy conditions expected on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered t’storms expected late in the day. Cooler temperatures expected by Friday.

Mainly sunny skies for the Lincoln area Tuesday. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies expected Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping to the upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal overnight low temperatures Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Hot and breezy Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

The hot weather continues on Thursday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms late in the day. Cooler temperatures with scattered showers and t’storms continuing on Friday. A few showers and t’storms possible on Saturday. Warmer on Sunday and Monday with scattered thunderstorms on the 4th of July.

Cooler temperatures expected by the end of the week with seasonal temperatures over the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.