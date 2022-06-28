Advertisement

Two-Alarm Apartment Fire in Northeast Lincoln

The scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at the Villa Apartments near 70th & Ammon, very early...
The scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at the Villa Apartments near 70th & Ammon, very early Tuesday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Lincoln.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. at the Villa Apartments near 70th & Ammon Avenue. Right now, Lincoln Police have 70th shut down from Adams to Huntington for the incident.

We do know that one person has been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The cause and the amount of damage are being investigated.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

