LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Lincoln.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. at the Villa Apartments near 70th & Ammon Avenue. Right now, Lincoln Police have 70th shut down from Adams to Huntington for the incident.

We do know that one person has been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

RIGHT NOW:

For the second time in less than 12 hours, LFR battling a serious fire — this one at Villa Apartments near 70th & Ammon Ave. (south of Adams). At least one person has been hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/6dYHKMYO6m — Ryan Swanigan🎙 (@TheRyanSwanigan) June 28, 2022

The cause and the amount of damage are being investigated.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.