Wednesday Forecast: Two more days of hot weather before brief cooldown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and breezy day in Lincoln as temperatures climb in the mid 90s on Wednesday.

Wednesday should start off warmer than it did on Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will warm up quickly with highs ranging from the mid to upper 90s in eastern Nebraska... with upper 90s to the triple digits in the central and western parts of the state. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout 10-11 Country during the day... with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected in the far north and far west. Some of those thunderstorms may be strong to severe from the Panhande to just east of Ainsworth with damaging winds being the primary concern. It will be a breezier day with south winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph throughout the state as well.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Wednesday Outlook (KOLN)

The heat will maintain its hold for one more day on Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid 90s for the majority of the state. A cold front moving in will keep temperatures in the upper 80s in the panhandle and off to the far north and west. It will be partly to mostly cloudy overall. However, the front may spark showers and thunderstorms and there is a marginal risk for severe weather in central and eastern Nebraska later on into Thursday evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns right now.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook (KOLN)

As the cold front passes to our south and east, high temperatures will drop into the lower 80s in southeastern Nebraska on Friday. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s elsewhere. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur throughout the day on Friday as the front stalls off to our south.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

