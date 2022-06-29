10/11 NOW partnering with Nebraska Community Blood Bank for Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s that time again to donate blood and save a life. In partnership with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, 10/11 NOW will be hosting our bi-annual blood drive, helping supply blood to our local communities in Nebraska.

The drive has become a two-day event and is now the largest blood drive the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hosts. This summer’s drive is at the Havelock United Methodist Church (4140 N. 60th St.) on July 7 and 8.

“This is our largest blood drive that we have right now, it runs two days because it’s been growing so much over the years,” Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said. “It’s extremely important to our community because we always have it around a specific holiday, like the 4th of July, when we normally see donations really go down.”

All donors will receive a free Nebraska Community Blood Bank t-shirt and lunch from Chick-fil-A. You can head to this link to make an appointment.

