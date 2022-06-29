Advertisement

Governor talks about religious freedom in Nebraska

Ricketts invites religious community members, pro-life advocates to celebrate Religious Freedom Week
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to commemorate Religious Freedom Week in Nebraska.

Christian, Hindu, and Jewish religious leaders — from Chabad Nebraska, Hindu Temple Omaha, Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraska Family Alliance, and Ratio Christi — joined Ricketts as the state highlights “the right to religious freedom and the social benefits that come from the free exercise of religion.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

