Hot and breezy conditions Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Abundant sunshine expected across Nebraska on Wednesday with hot and breezy conditions as well. Low humidity, very hot temperatures and a gusty southwest wind will create a high fire danger in parts of northern and western Nebraska until Wednesday evening. It will be hot and breezy again on Thursday for parts of the state. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late on Thursday as a cold front pushes into southeast Nebraska. Cooler temperatures on Friday with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mainly sunny, breezy and hot for the Lincoln area Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

Very hot and breezy Wednesday (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 70s with a with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Warm and breezy Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot on Thursday. Highs in the mid 90s and a south wind continuing 15 to 25 mph gusts up to 35 mph.

Hot and breezy Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Cooler on Friday with scattered showers and t’storms in the morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday through Monday.

Cooler temperatures for the end of the week with a chance of showers and t'storms during the weekend. (1011 Weather)

