Lincoln Police warning parents about dangers of airsoft/toy guns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning parents about toy guns that can easily be mistaken for a deadly weapon.

In a post on Facebook, LPD shared a picture of three guns and asked what each had in common. The post noted that none of the firearms are a firearm under Nebraska or federal law. The three firearms in the picture are a splat gun, airsoft gun and a pellet gun, which are considered toys but can be easily mistaken for a deadly weapon.

LPD said they have seen a 259 percent increase in the recovery of these types of guns so far in 2022 compared to the most recent 5 year data.

Overall in 2022, LPD said they have seen a 42 percent increase in weapons offense classifications by officers at the time of the investigation.

Officers said they recently had incidents where young people fired splat guns at unsuspecting people in the community and while the injuries have been minor, the fear it has caused has been significant.

According to police, it can be extremely challenging, if not impossible, for a police officer to tell the difference between one of these toy guns and an actual firearm on a call where the stakes are high. LPD also said it’s not unusual for officers to encounter look-alike firearms that have been painted or have had the parts removed that indicate it is a toy, adding to the risk of mistaking them for a firearm.

LPD is asking parents not to give children any of these types of toy guns, as a way to keep themselves safe, the community safe and to avoid violating a Lincoln city ordinance.

Lincoln Municipal Code on Toy Guns

9.36.060 Toy Guns or Slingshots That Discharge Dangerous Missiles Not to be Carried: It shall be unlawful for any person to carry about his or her person any toy pistol, toy gun, or other toy arm or arms, or slingshot, out of or by which any leaden or other dangerous missiles may be discharged.

9.36.070 Minors Not to be Furnished With Toy Guns or Slingshots That Discharge Missiles: It shall be unlawful for any parent, guardian, or other person having the care and custody of any minor, to purchase for or give to any such minor or knowingly to permit any such minor to have any toy pistol, toy gun, or other toy arm or arms, or slingshot, out of which any leaden or other dangerous missiles may be discharged.

9.36.050 Discharge of Weapons and Other Instruments Unlawful: It shall be unlawful for any person, except as provided in this chapter, to fire or discharge, within the corporate limits, or on any property of the City of Lincoln outside of the corporate limits, any air rifle, toy pistol, toy gun, slingshot, or any other air, gas, or spring operated gun, weapon, apparatus, or instrument for the purpose of throwing or projecting missiles of any kind by any means whatsoever in such a manner as to endanger the safety of persons or property, whether the instrument is called by any name set forth above or by any other name.

