LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District are deciding who will serve out the remainder of former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the June 28 Special Election.

Two State Senators are vying for the spot -- Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks. The two candidates were selected by their political parties rather than through a primary.

The winner of the special election will serve until Jan. 3, 2023.

Flood is at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk and Pansing Brooks is at Alchemy in Lincoln watching as results roll in.

Results from early voting were released at 8 p.m. Pansing Brooks has an early lead with 57% of the vote.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will appear in a rematch in the November, after both won their respective primaries to seek a full term to represent the First Congressional District.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties.

Fortenberry resigned days after his March conviction on three felony charges for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign donations. He had held the seat since 2005. He was sentenced Tuesday to two years probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine.

We sent questionnaires to the candidates prior to the special election. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content. Click on each candidate’s name for their responses.

