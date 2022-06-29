Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood has won a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.

Flood narrowly beat Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the state’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller towns in eastern Nebraska. Every county with the exception of Lancaster favored Flood.

Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will serve the rest of what would have been Fortenberry’s ninth term.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will have a rematch in the general election in November.

