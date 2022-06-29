Advertisement

Minden home destroyed in Tuesday afternoon fire

Images of the fire that burned a house in Minden on S Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday afternoon.
Images of the fire that burned a house in Minden on S Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday afternoon.(James Hollis)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in Minden is considered a total loss following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 200 block of S Nebraska Ave. around 2:30 p.m. as smoke was coming from the house.

The Minden Fire Department was on scene with mutual aid from Axtell, Wilcox, Hildreth, Upland and Franklin volunteer firefighters.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, but Minden Fire Chief Tom Brown said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Nobody was injured.

