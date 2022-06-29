Minden home destroyed in Tuesday afternoon fire

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in Minden is considered a total loss following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 200 block of S Nebraska Ave. around 2:30 p.m. as smoke was coming from the house.

The Minden Fire Department was on scene with mutual aid from Axtell, Wilcox, Hildreth, Upland and Franklin volunteer firefighters.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, but Minden Fire Chief Tom Brown said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.