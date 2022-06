LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Baseball announced it will be holding multiple camps in July.

A catching and pitching camp will be held on July 16 while an infield and hitting camp will take place on July 17.

The final camp offered is an overnight camp which will run from July 24 - 26.

Overnight camp registration closes July 10.

New camps for Julyđź—“



Overnight camp registration closes July 10th. pic.twitter.com/nNWkQbd4uN — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) June 29, 2022

