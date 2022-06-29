Thursday Forecast: Hot again with rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat will remain on for Thursday. Cooler temperatures return for Friday and the weekend. The chance of showers and thunderstorms is going to be back Thursday and remain in the forecast into early next week.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as a cold front moves across the area. That cold front should still be in the area late in the afternoon and evening. An upper level disturbance should move across the area Thursday evening through early Friday morning as well. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Winds ahead of the cold front look to be from the south and southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Behind the front winds will be from the north and northwest.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook (KOLN)

Friday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. High temperatures should be in the 80s with winds 5 to 15 mph. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and then again Friday night. At this time, severe weather is not expected for Friday.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A gradual warming trend is in the forecast for the 4th of July holiday weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s on Saturday to the mid 90s to around 100 Monday (Independence Day). The cold front that moves through the area Thursday will stall to our south Friday through Sunday. It should then lift north on Monday. With the frontal boundary around the area as well as more upper level disturbances likely to move through the region, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue this weekend and early next week.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

