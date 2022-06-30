Advertisement

Boy, 14, stabbed multiple times in Omaha

Crime tape
Crime tape(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating events that led up to a 14-year-old boy being stabbed several times.

Officers believe the victim was involved in a disturbance with someone else in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 168th & West Maple Road and then left. He was followed to an area across the street where he was stabbed with a pocket knife.

Police were called to the scene at 10:07 p.m.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police described his wounds as non-life-threatening.

Police were only able to provide a vague description of the man with the knife. He was a white male with gray hair and a gray beard driving a silver pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips Mobile app or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

