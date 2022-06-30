Advertisement

Firefighters working two-alarm duplex fire in north Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue is on scene of a structure fire in northwest Lincoln.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Shortly after arriving on scene, it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

The location is a duplex just north of 7th and Benton Streets on the northwest side of Lincoln.

According to reports, firefighters are on scene trying to put out the flames and searching to see if there’s any people or animals inside the structure.

10/11 NOW has a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

