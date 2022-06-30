Fireworks to blame for townhouse fire in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue determined a townhouse fire in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday night was started by fireworks.

Crews were called to a fire at a row of town homes north of 7th & Benton Streets around 9 p.m.

LFR said neighbors heard a loud bang and then saw smoke and fire coming from a town home. Battalion Chief Mark Majors said the fire started in the middle of the row of homes (six in total) and on the outside. Due to the windy conditions, Majors said the flames spread to the structure and went up the siding.

Majors credited the first-arriving firefighters for getting a quick knock-down of the fire as more help arrived.

Major says the structure has extensive damage on the outside, with smoke and water damage inside a couple of units.

“There will be some residents who will be displaced for the short term, others for an extended period of time,” Majors said.

The fire was officially declared under control just before 9:45 p.m.

There were no injuries and no citations yet.

