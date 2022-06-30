Advertisement

Holiday weekend hours for City of Lincoln pools announced

University Place Aquatic Center to be closed July 2 only
University Place Aquatic Center will be closed July 2 due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.
University Place Aquatic Center will be closed July 2 due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that all City pools will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4. University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., will be closed on Saturday, July 2, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.

The 2022 pool season runs through August 14. Regular hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. seven days a week:

  • Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829
  • Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898
  • Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
  • Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827
  • Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828
  • Woods, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
  • Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800
  • University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834
  • Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670

The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.

The Parks Department reminds the public that positions are still available for seasonal work including lifeguards, recreation leaders, and parks laborers. To view the positions available, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “Seasonal Opportunities” from the menu bar. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled.

For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email pools@lincoln.ne.gov, or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

