Holiday weekend hours for City of Lincoln pools announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that all City pools will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4. University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., will be closed on Saturday, July 2, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.

The 2022 pool season runs through August 14. Regular hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. seven days a week:

Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829

Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898

Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827

Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828

Woods, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800

University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834

Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670

The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.

The Parks Department reminds the public that positions are still available for seasonal work including lifeguards, recreation leaders, and parks laborers. To view the positions available, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “Seasonal Opportunities” from the menu bar. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled.

For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email pools@lincoln.ne.gov, or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.