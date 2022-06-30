Hot and more humid Thursday with late day thunderstorms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will slowly move across Nebraska during the day Thursday bringing cooler temperatures to northern and western Nebraska. Southern and eastern Nebraska will be out ahead of the cold front and that means it will be another hot and breezy day. The cold front will eventually move into southeast Nebraska Thursday evening triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms will be possible Friday morning in southeast Nebraska, then clearing skies with cooler temperatures Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend.

Marginal risk of severe weather late this afternoon into Thursday night for parts of Nebraska. Isolated severe t’storms with large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible late on Thursday into early Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy, hot and more humid for the Lincoln area Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible late this afternoon and early this evening.

Cooler temperatures for northern and parts of western Nebraska. Continued hot in southern and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 60s with a southeast wind becoming westerly 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures expected Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible early Friday morning. Partly sunny and cooler for Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and an east wind 10 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Warm and humid conditions expected for the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight and early mornings hours. Hot and humid for the 4th of July with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

