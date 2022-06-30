Advertisement

LFR recognized for heart attack care

LFR was recognized for the seventh year in a row for their response to heart attacks.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the seventh year in a row, Lincoln Fire and Rescue is being recognized for its success in helping heart attack patients.

LFR said they focus on early detection, ways to improve treatment, and training to be there for Lincolnites in times of need.

LFR Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil said she’s proud of the department for another year of recognition by the American Heart Association, and this award is a reminder to Lincoln that people here are in good hands.

LFR received the AHA 2021 Mission Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award. The award is given to agencies that implement quality improvement measures for treatment of heart attacks.

Pospisil said firefighter EMTs and paramedics are trained to detect signs and symptoms of heart attacks, notify hospitals, and transport patients to the correct facility giving them a better chance of survival.

“What this application allows us to do is to really take a look at the performance of our providers, but also our patient outcomes,” Pospisil said. “Through that internal reflection and analysis as an agency we can ensure we’re providing the best possible care.”

LFR has also made strides in its cardiac arrest response. Earlier this year, the mayor recognized the department for its role in increasing the city’s survival rate. As of last year, it’s 20 percent. That’s more than double the national rate.

LFR received their first AHA lifeline award, a silver level, in 2015. This is the fifth consecutive Gold Plus award the department has received.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Flood
Mike Flood wins special election for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Fortenberry avoids prison time for lying to the FBI
LPD: Woman loses $40,000 to scammer pretending to be famous actor on Instagram
The scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at the Villa Apartments near 70th & Ammon, very early...
UPDATE: LFR rescues one person from two-alarm apartment fire
Grand Island Beef Heist
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case

Latest News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue is on scene of a structure fire in northwest Lincoln.
Firefighters working two-alarm duplex fire in north Lincoln
The general manager of Camping World in Lincoln said this quarter they are up 35 percent in...
Camper, RV sales climb despite inflation and gas prices
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Hot again with rain possible