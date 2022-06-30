LFR recognized for heart attack care

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the seventh year in a row, Lincoln Fire and Rescue is being recognized for its success in helping heart attack patients.

LFR said they focus on early detection, ways to improve treatment, and training to be there for Lincolnites in times of need.

LFR Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil said she’s proud of the department for another year of recognition by the American Heart Association, and this award is a reminder to Lincoln that people here are in good hands.

LFR received the AHA 2021 Mission Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award. The award is given to agencies that implement quality improvement measures for treatment of heart attacks.

Pospisil said firefighter EMTs and paramedics are trained to detect signs and symptoms of heart attacks, notify hospitals, and transport patients to the correct facility giving them a better chance of survival.

“What this application allows us to do is to really take a look at the performance of our providers, but also our patient outcomes,” Pospisil said. “Through that internal reflection and analysis as an agency we can ensure we’re providing the best possible care.”

LFR has also made strides in its cardiac arrest response. Earlier this year, the mayor recognized the department for its role in increasing the city’s survival rate. As of last year, it’s 20 percent. That’s more than double the national rate.

LFR received their first AHA lifeline award, a silver level, in 2015. This is the fifth consecutive Gold Plus award the department has received.

