Lincoln bars offer trivia to cool down this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bars in the Capital City are offering trivia this summer as one more option to cool down.

America’s Pub Quiz trivia game is offered at four Lincoln locations three nights a week. They hope their trivia games help local bars and restaurants gain more business on usually slower weeknights.

The game is about two hours and has multiple rounds where teams can wager points on questions. The questions and content are created by a group consisting of ex-Jeopardy players, college professors and college students and meant for anyone to be able to play.

America’s Pub Quiz Co-Owner Jason Bennett said they don’t want anyone leaving “feeling stupid” and new teams win games every year.

“Our game is basically 70-percent pop culture, so that be movies, television, sports, music,” Bennett said, “The other 30 percent are what we call, ‘are you smarter than a 5th grader type of topics.’”

Team size is not limited and top teams at the location win gift cards for placing.

Weekly games are offered on Tuesdays at Old Chicago, Wednesday at Brewsky’s, off 70th, as well as HopCat and then on Thursdays at Barrymore’s. The company is looking to add more Lincoln locations, Bennett said.

“People had a great desire to go out and engage in. It was better than going to the bars, sitting and starring at your beers and complaining about the events of the day,” Bennett said. “It offered to those that want to be entertain the opportunity to talk to your friends and learn a little something and engage in a game like Jeopardy.”

America’s Pub Trivia also has a league teams can join for free. Each week, league teams’ scores are tallied and placed on the leader board. The top teams on August 6 will be invited to the tournament championship on August 20. Only six team members can compete in the tournament, and the winning team receives $750.

“We are a competitive species. We love to compete. We love to have the pride to of saying I am the best of X, Y and Z. That is no different with pub trivia or no different with football or swimming.”

To sign up for the league or get more information on games in your area visit their website.

