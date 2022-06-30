Lincoln first responders urge safety with fireworks & traveling over Fourth of July holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fourth of July celebrations are just around the corner, but before you leave for a long weekend or light fireworks, it’s important to take some precautions.

Historically, Independence Day is known as one of the most dangerous holidays.

“We see a lot of injuries, we tally the injuries after the Fourth of July,” LFR Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said, “Last year, we had 44 people seek help at medical facilities across the city.”

There has been a 25-percent spike in firework-related injuries from 2006 to 2021, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The study shows most of those injuries happen between June 18 and July 18.

Here’s how Lincoln Fire & Rescue says you can stay safe this Fourth of July.

Read the instructions, use the firework as directed

Use them away from people and a home, maintain safe distances between yourself and others

Supervise your kids

“We teach fire safety to the kids all year long and then for a couple days people seem to let that go out the window, supervise your kids be out there with them,” Moody said.

It’s not just fireworks that make this a dangerous weekend. AAA said this Fourth of July weekend will be the second busiest since 2000, with more than 47 million people expected to travel.

“There will be more motorists out on the highway which makes it even more important to pay attention, watch your speeds, stay off your handheld device and watch your following distance,” Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant Sean Velte said, “We understand there’s going to be alcohol consumption, we just ask that you plan ahead get a sober driver and take advantage of the many ride share opportunities as well.”

NSP is also focusing on hot spots like boats and recreational areas, after receiving grant money to work with Nebraska Game and Parks over the holiday weekend.

“We want to ensure everybody’s out there and is able to enjoy the parks safely,” Sergeant Velte said.

Before you light the firework or get behind a wheel make sure you’re protecting yourself and your family. “We just want to urge caution and safety, we want people to be able to enjoy themselves have a good time just be safe and be careful,” Moody said.

Something that’s also important to keep in mind is disposing of fireworks properly. LFR recommends dowsing the fireworks in water and make sure when you throw them out, the trash can is away from your house.

