LPD: Man arrested for sending threating emails to LPS administrators

Dominic Booker
Dominic Booker(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday for sending threatening messages to administrators at Lincoln Public Schools, according to Lincoln Police.

Lincoln Police said 20-year-old Dominic Booker has been sending threatening emails to LPS employees since May. The latest email he sent was on June 27 which included threatening statements to “those who wronged him,” according to police.

Police arrested Booker at his home near 9th and G Streets for terroristic threats. Officers located a loaded AR-15 style rifle by his front door.

