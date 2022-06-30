Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop
Both are okay
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy is safe after being rear-ended during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the deputy was on the side of the road on I-80 just east of the 84th Street exit.
The deputy and his K-9 officer were sitting in their cruiser with a driver of a stopped vehicle when they were struck from behind.
Both are okay, the K-9 was in a protective enclosure.
Chief Hudson says the deputy is sore but is also expected to be okay.
