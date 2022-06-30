Advertisement

Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop

Both are okay
(PHOTO: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy is safe after being rear-ended during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the deputy was on the side of the road on I-80 just east of the 84th Street exit.

The deputy and his K-9 officer were sitting in their cruiser with a driver of a stopped vehicle when they were struck from behind.

WOWT Nebraska deputy is okay after being rear-ended.
WOWT Nebraska deputy is okay after being rear-ended.(PHOTO: WOWT)

Both are okay, the K-9 was in a protective enclosure.

Chief Hudson says the deputy is sore but is also expected to be okay.

