Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking arrested at hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking was arrested.

Rolando Midder, 32, initially faced charges in Douglas County court but the case was dismissed so it can move to federal court.

Court documents indicated an FBI special agent was on a website used for prostitution last Monday and recognized a 16-year-old girl who was pictured on it.

An Omaha police investigator joined the case and a date was arranged through the website. Several hours later, Midder was arrested at a hotel near 108th and L Street.

A child was there too and when police interviewed her, documents say she was nervous and said she was afraid of Midder who had been physically violent with her. She said she met him last winter and stayed at several hotels with him.

The documents also indicated this was not an isolated incident and that other victims made reports earlier and provided information that eventually led to Midder for arranging acts of prostitution.

