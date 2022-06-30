Papillion street honors Cpl. Daegan Page

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A permanent reminder of a Heartland hero was unveiled Thursday in Sarpy County as unveiled signs marking a street in honor of Cpl. Daegan Page.

Page, 23, was killed Aug. 26, 2021, during an attack on an airbase in Kabul, Afghanistan. He grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha-metro area. A Millard South graduate and longtime Boy Scout, Page joined the U.S. Marine Corps after he graduated from high school.

“While we can’t remove the heavy burden you have, we can share in our efforts to honor Daegan’s life and service,” Sarpy County Commissioner Angi Burmeister said at the ceremony.

Lined with folding chairs and flags, a small portion of Getrude Avenue in Sarpy County became a stage Thursday morning.

“I think we will all be comforted to know that Daegan Page will not be forgotten,” said Bill Williams with Patriotic Productions.

This block is now known as Honorary Cpl. Daegan Page Street. The mother of the Marine killed 10 months ago lives in the neighborhood.

“Thank you for standing side-by-side and forgetting our differences when we honor our son,” she said. “Continue doing good. Continue to do things the good way. Adventure, experience, and overcome the challenges.”

Besides the unveiling of the honorary street sign, the family welcomed a new member. For the first time, Sarpy County Sheriff K-9 Daegan met Cpl. Page’s father, Greg.

“I love that,” he said. “Daegan was such a dog lover. Their personality fits. They’re very much alike in their behaviors.”

K-9 Daegan’s handler told Greg Page to call anytime to chat or ask how the dog is doing.

Cpl. Page’s girlfriend, Jessica Ellison, loved the idea of K-9 Daegan helping make the community safer — just like he did.

“If you ever asked him who he loved more than me, it was his dogs,” Ellison said. “That’s really cool.”

Cpl. Page’s mother told 6 News she wasn’t sure about the idea of a street sign right away — that she would see it every single day. But then, she realized she thinks about him every day anyway.

“a person never truly dies until we quit saying their name, and I hope people will see the sign and ask about — notice — Daegan is an interesting name, maybe even say it out loud to pronounce it,” Wendy Adelson said. “After about 10 seconds, I said, ‘We’re good. You can put it on a street sign in our neighborhood.’ And here we are.”

The family told those attending the unveiling that they were amazed and grateful the community continues to remember the fallen Marine.

Watch the dedication

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.