Advertisement

Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals

Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.(JRLDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork.

The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts, where authorities said Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a fire at a row of town homes north of 7th & Benton Streets in Lincoln...
Fireworks to blame for townhouse fire in northwest Lincoln
Mike Flood
Mike Flood wins special election for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
LPD is warning parents about toy firearms that can easily be mistaken for a deadly weapon.
Lincoln Police warning parents about dangers of airsoft/toy guns
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Tweaked COVID boosters in US must target newer omicron types
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: Man builds eel pit in basement of his house
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit