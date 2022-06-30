Advertisement

Ricketts says he would consider signing Nebraska abortion ban with exceptions

The governor said Wednesday that no special session has been set yet for the Unicameral.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday afternoon that no special session has yet been called.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he would support certain exceptions within an abortion ban should the Nebraska legislature pass one during a special session that hasn’t yet been called.

During his afternoon news conference to celebrate religious freedom, the governor said he is working with Nebraska’s Speaker of the House to determine what to consider at a special session, stopping short of saying he would call one.

Ricketts didn’t mention incest or rape as exceptions he would allow in a bill he might sign, but did say he believed in “double-effect,” a scenario in which life-saving measures for mothers would adversely affect their “pre-born babies.” He also said he didn’t think any potential future legislation would impact in-vitro fertilization.

With the landmark repeal of Roe v. Wade, with several states enacting trigger laws before or following up with abortion bans, there have been many questions about how such events might transpire in Nebraska.

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts said he would be looking for pro-life candidate to fill the seat set to be vacated by Mike Flood following Tuesday's special election.

He also noted that he planned to seek out a pro-life candidate to fill the Unicameral seat likely to be officially vacated by Mike Flood once the results of Tuesday’s special election become official.

The governor has previously said he wouldn’t call a special session until he was confident there were enough votes to pass anti-abortion legislation similar to the bill that failed in the previous session.

