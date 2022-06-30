Advertisement

Sleep duration matters for heart health, according to new recommendations

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called...
The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to take care of your heart, make sure you are counting enough sheep.

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“

It highlights the eight areas that can help determine how strong a person’s cardiovascular health is.

Researchers say adults should get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

They say those who get less sleep have a greater risk of heart problems including diabetes and hypertension.

Besides sleep, the updated checklist includes diet, physical activity and blood pressure.

It was published Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal, “Circulation.“

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Flood
Mike Flood wins special election for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
LPD is warning parents about toy firearms that can easily be mistaken for a deadly weapon.
Lincoln Police warning parents about dangers of airsoft/toy guns
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
After arriving on scene on North 7th Street, firefighters upgraded the call to a two-alarm
UPDATE: Multiple people displaced after two-alarm fire Wednesday night

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access
In 2021, Lincoln Fire & Rescue reported 44 firework-related injuries during the Fourth of July...
Lincoln first responders urge safety with fireworks & traveling over Fourth of July holiday