15 lbs of meth seized in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy’s K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle.
On Sunday, a deputy with the Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Cruze on I-80 near MM 341.
The deputy suspected criminal activity and deployed his K-9. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered multiple packages of methamphetamine concealed in quarter panels of the vehicle. The packages totaled more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine.
Angelica Ramos-Torres Villa, 34, of Colorado Springs, CO, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp. Juan F. Sacramento, 34, of Lemoore, CA, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp.
Both were booked into the York County Detention Center.
