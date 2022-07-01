ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has joined Omaha Police to investigate a break-in and burglary of a gun store.
Surveillance images show five people breaking into Frontier Justice at 82nd Avenue and West Center Road at 5:38 a.m. Thursday and stealing about 15 firearms along with an unknown amount of ammunition.
It appeared the burglars were in a light-colored Ford F150 pickup truck.
Police were alerted to the situation thanks to an intrusion alarm. Police arrived at the scene and discovered a broken window.
The ATF has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.
Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, text ATFKC to 63975, or go to the ATF website.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
