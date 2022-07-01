Advertisement

ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has joined Omaha Police to investigate a break-in and burglary of a gun store.

Surveillance images show five people breaking into Frontier Justice at 82nd Avenue and West Center Road at 5:38 a.m. Thursday and stealing about 15 firearms along with an unknown amount of ammunition.

It appeared the burglars were in a light-colored Ford F150 pickup truck.

Police were alerted to the situation thanks to an intrusion alarm. Police arrived at the scene and discovered a broken window.

The ATF has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

Omaha June 30, 2022
Omaha June 30, 2022(WOWT)
Courtesy ATF June 30, 2022
Courtesy ATF June 30, 2022(WOWT)

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, text ATFKC to 63975, or go to the ATF website.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

