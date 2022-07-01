Advertisement

Crews continue to clean up train derailment near Bennet

Agencies are responding to a train derailment just east of Bennet, near 176th and Bennet Roads.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crews continue to work on clearing the area after a BNSF train derailed near Bennet on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place near 176th and Bennet Roads around 3:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for BNSF says the train carrying coal derailed 18 cars east of Bennet. There were no injuries to the crew.

“BNSF personnel are on-site and using heavy equipment to clear the location and assist with repairs. The cause of the derailment is under investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident but said that there are no traffic issues in the area

This is a developing story - updates will be posted when more details become available.

Train derailment east of Bennet
Train derailment east of Bennet(Bill Schammert)
Train derailment east of Bennet
Train derailment east of Bennet(Bill Schammert)

