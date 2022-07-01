Advertisement

Crews responding to train derailment near Bennet

Train derailment near Bennet
Train derailment near Bennet(Bill Schammert)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Agencies are responding to a train derailment just east of Bennet, near 176th and Bennet Roads.

Sources say that multiple cars have come off the tracks on a coal train. Those cars were loaded with coal and running along the route that runs through Lincoln twice daily on tracks along Highway 2.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident but said that there are no traffic issues in the area

This is a developing story - updates will be posted.

Train derailment east of Bennet
Train derailment east of Bennet(Bill Schammert)
Train derailment east of Bennet
Train derailment east of Bennet(Bill Schammert)

