Event happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events you can check out during the July 4th Holiday Weekend. Here’s what going on, according to the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

FRIDAY NIGHTS LIVE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES FEATURING HARDWOOD DASH - 6:30-8:30pm Friday; Free Admission, Items for purchase

- Grab your lawn chair and enjoy a night of upbeat music by Hardwood Dash. Hardwood Dash plays a wide variety of music featuring tight harmonies and a song list that will get everyone dancing! This event is at SouthPointe Pavilions Center Courtyard, located at 2910 Pine Lake Road. More info here.

GRIDDLE GRIND - 7-9:30am Saturday; Free pancake run (All paces and distances are welcome)

- Join Fleet Feet Lincoln for a free pancake run! You will meet at Fleet Feet Lincoln for a few miles and pancakes with two special guests. Dr. Kelly from Advanced Medical Imaging will answer questions about their facility and services, while Amanda from Rawson Recovery will assist with massage and stretching after the run. This event is at Fleet Feet Lincoln, located at 7701 Pioneers Boulevard. More info here.

USA ROLLER SPORTS 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS - All day Saturday & Sunday; $15 per day (see website for multiple day passes)

- USARS National Championships is a competition where disciplines come together for the biggest roller sports event in the US. Lincoln will host more than 4,000 athletes, coaches and officials who will participate throughout the month. The competition includes Derby, Rink Hockey, Speed and Figure Skating, with competition continuing through July 24. This event is at Speedway Sports Complex, located at 345 Speedway Circle. For more information call (402) 483-7551 or click this link.

UNCLE SAM JAM! - Sunday: 4pm Vendors open, 6:15pm Live music starts, 10pm Fireworks begin; Free event (items for purchase)

- Don’t miss Lincoln’s, official Independence Day Celebration, Uncle Sam Jam. There will be vendors and live music during the event. Soul Dawg will be performing at the celebration. The fireworks display will begin around 10pm. This event is at Oak Lake Park, located at 1st and Charleston streets. More info here.

LINCOLN MUNICIPAL BAND SUMMER CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL - 7pm Sunday; Free for spectators

- The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform their first concert on Sunday. “America the Beautiful” conducted by Bob Krueger and will feature Alex Hoffman, the winner of the 2022 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition. This event is at John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park, located at Garfield Street & Memorial Drive. For more informationcall (402) 477-7899 or click this link.

