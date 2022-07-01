Advertisement

Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth talks ahead of Gene Leahy Mall opening

Kristin Chenoweth rehearses with the Omaha Symphony Thursday night.
Kristin Chenoweth rehearses with the Omaha Symphony Thursday night.(WOWT 6 News)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emmy and Tony award winner Kristin Chenoweth tells 6 News she’s honored to be part of the opening of the new Gene Leahy Mall on Friday.

Thursday night, Chenoweth rehearsed with the Omaha Symphony ahead of Friday’s performance.

“I’ve played with the symphony one other time before, I want to say five or six years ago,” Chenoweth says. “I remember we had great food, and a great time.”

Chenoweth is known for creating the role of Glinda on Wicked, and for her performances in ‘Glee,’ ‘West Wing,’ and many others.

She tells 6 News she’s thrilled to be part of the opening of the Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

“It’s so special to have a bunch of people that want to hear good music, together and enjoying themselves, and because of the past three years we’ve all been like, ‘is there Christmas?’ it’s like, ‘what’s going on?’ and I’m glad that y’all are doing it, I’m really proud to be the one to open it.”

She says Friday’s performance will have something for everyone, from Operatic music, country-western, pop, and some well-known Broadway hits.

“I am glad to be back with the symphony. I am a symphony girl, I can’t wait, and I can’t wait to sing again.”

Chenoweth says before the performance she’s excited to put on her tennis shoes and explore what Omaha has to offer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in south Lincoln
Crews were called to a fire at a row of town homes north of 7th & Benton Streets in Lincoln...
Fireworks to blame for townhouse fire in northwest Lincoln
Dominic Booker
LPD: Man arrested for sending threating emails to LPS administrators
Train derailment near Bennet
Crews responding to train derailment near Bennet
Tyler Williams, 30
Authorities: Man who jumped from 3rd-story apartment during fire was missing Omaha inmate

Latest News

If you find yourself consuming too many alcoholic beverages during the holidays, AAA wants to...
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Independence Day holiday weekend
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th, Old Cheney, and Warlick area.
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th and Old Cheney, Warlick area
intersection
City of Lincoln unveils 14th and Old Cheney redesign
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now