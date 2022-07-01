Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). According to the Nebraska Dept. of Corrections, Seth Straub left his work assignment in the community Friday morning and did not return to the facility.

Straub started his sentence on April 6, 2021. He was sentenced three to five years on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition out of Hitchcock County. Straub has a parole eligibility date of July 28, 2022 and a tentative release date of July 19, 2023.

Straub is a 23-year old white man, 5′ 10″, 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

