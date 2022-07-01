Not as hot Friday with a few thunderstorms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through much of Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Friday. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning with some afternoon sunshine. Another round of scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again Saturday night and Sunday morning. The 4th of July will be hot and humid with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy Friday morning with a few lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the Lincoln area. Partly sunny this afternoon and cooler with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s with an east wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler across Nebraska on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy Friday night with scattered thunderstorms possible, especially after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures expected Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday morning otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer in western Nebraska on Saturday. High temperatures in eastern Nebraska will be a bit below the average. (1011 Weather)

More scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Partly sunny and a bit warmer Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s and it will be a bit muggy as well.

Warmer and more humid on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Independence Day is expected to be hot and humid with a chance of a few scattered thunderstorms in the morning and then a small chance of rain during the evening hours. Highs in the mid 90s on the 4th.

Hot and humid weather continues Tuesday through Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms possible over the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.