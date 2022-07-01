Advertisement

Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house

One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have identified the man killed when a tree fell on his home Thursday afternoon.

Police said 59-year-old Kevin Clements was in the sunroom of his home when a large tree branch fell onto the roof and brick chimney. The chimney fell and hit Clements. He died from his injuries.

Another person was inside the home, located just north of 27th and Van Dorn St., but was not injured.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home, but the tree limb has been taken down.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)

