Shots fired during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks stand

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten reported that an overnight security guard was shot and wounded in the leg during an attempted robbery at a firework stand.

The incident was reported at 5:15 a.m. Friday at 84th and Brentwood.

The security guard exchanged gunfire with a gunman. The gunman was last seen running west on Brentwood towards 87th Street.

Chief Lausten reported the 22-year-old security guard was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

