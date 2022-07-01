Advertisement

Tominaga Makes National Team Debut for Japan

Husker junior guard Keisei Tominaga made his senior national team debut Friday.
Husker junior guard Keisei Tominaga made his senior national team debut Friday.(Jordan Opp/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker junior guard Keisei Tominaga made his senior national team debut Friday, scoring a team-high 18 points in a 98-52 loss to Australia in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier in Melbourne Friday morning.

Tominanga, a 6-foot-2 guard, was the only Japanese player in double figures, has he hit 6-of-14 shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Tominaga also added two assists and two steals in 24 minutes of work off the bench.

Former Husker Jack McVeigh, who played at NU from 2016-18, made his return to national team action in this contest as well for Australia, finishing with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench.

Australia took control of the contest by outscoring Japan, 25-4, in the second quarter to break open a nine-point game after the first 10 minutes. With the win, Australia is now 5-0 in the group and will advance to the next round of qualifying, while Japan falls to 1-4 in the group stage.

Japan will play Chinese Taipei on Sunday, July 3, at 1:10 a.m., while Australia will take on China at 3:40 a.m. (CT) the same day.

