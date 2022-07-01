Tominaga Makes National Team Debut for Japan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker junior guard Keisei Tominaga made his senior national team debut Friday, scoring a team-high 18 points in a 98-52 loss to Australia in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier in Melbourne Friday morning.

Tominanga, a 6-foot-2 guard, was the only Japanese player in double figures, has he hit 6-of-14 shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Tominaga also added two assists and two steals in 24 minutes of work off the bench.

Former Husker Jack McVeigh, who played at NU from 2016-18, made his return to national team action in this contest as well for Australia, finishing with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench.

Australia took control of the contest by outscoring Japan, 25-4, in the second quarter to break open a nine-point game after the first 10 minutes. With the win, Australia is now 5-0 in the group and will advance to the next round of qualifying, while Japan falls to 1-4 in the group stage.

Japan will play Chinese Taipei on Sunday, July 3, at 1:10 a.m., while Australia will take on China at 3:40 a.m. (CT) the same day.

