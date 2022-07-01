Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Warm with the chance for rain & storms

Off & on showers and thunderstorms possible over the next few days. Some storms may be severe. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next few days.
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will warm and become more seasonal through the weekend... highs in the 80s and 90s. The chance for precipitation and threat for possible severe weather still remains in the forecast, but will come in rounds... giving enough time for some fun midday outdoor activities.

Saturday will be another mild day... at least in terms of temperatures! High’s across the state will be in the 80s and 90s. However, the southeast will only see temperatures reach the low to mid 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Low temperatures will drop down to the 60s. In terms of sky conditions... Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms... mainly in the morning and late afternoon/evening hours. Friday’s chance for precipitation will linger into the Saturday morning. By midday most of us should get a break from precipitation before seeing the second round of showers and storms develop in the late afternoon/evening hours. Some of these storms may be strong to severe... as isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the northern portion of the state. The main severe weather threats with these storms are large hail and damaging winds.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe storms possible in the northern portion of the state.
Isolated severe storms possible in the northern portion of the state.(KOLN)

Sunday’s sky conditions and chance for precipitation will be very similar to Saturday’s... the two main precipitation chances will be in the morning and evening/overnight hours. Sunday will begin with the chance for scattered rain and storms and will eventually dry up mid-afternoon... leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies. The main chance for rain and storms will once again be in the evening/overnight hours and will bring the threat for isolated severe storms across majority of the state. The main severe storm threats are damaging winds and hail. Temperatures wise... high’s will bump up to the upper 80s and 90s across the state. Low’s will be in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe storms possible.
Isolated severe storms possible.(KOLN)

Precipitation chances will stick around for the next 7 days....

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

