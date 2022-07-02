Advertisement

26-year-old dead after Friday evening stabbing, no suspect in custody

A 26-year-old is dead after a stabbing near N. 27th & Dudley
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 26-year-old Lincoln resident is dead after a stabbing near a convenience store on North 27th Street Friday evening, according to Lincoln Police.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

Lincoln Police say they were called to the 1300 block of N. 27th Street (near N. 27th & Dudley) around 8:57 p.m Friday night. According to a Facebook post by the Lincoln Police Department, the caller heard yelling and went toward the area where the victim was discovered with serious injuries.

Police said the victim was found with obvious stab wounds. A witness told police they saw the victim and a male suspect involved in a fight over a bike in front of the store.

On arrival, police attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died on scene.

Police say the suspect was known by the victim, but it is unclear where the suspect is at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police’s Non-Emergency Line at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

